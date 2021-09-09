Visitation suspended at Caribou Memorial Veterans Pavilion in St. John's

Residents of Caribou Memorial Veterans Pavilion are being tested due to a case of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region. (Eastern Health)

Visitation at the Caribou Memorial Veterans Pavilion has been temporarily suspended due to a case of COVID-19 identified in the Eastern Health region.

In a statement Thursday evening, a spokesperson for Eastern Health said the affected unit has been placed in isolation and residents are being tested. The spokesperson said contact tracing is ongoing and close contacts will be notified.

Eastern Health has not said if the case is a resident, staff member or visitor. CBC has asked Eastern Health for comment.

Caribou Memorial Veterans Pavilion is a long term care facility and day clinic for veterans. Residents may be permitted one essential visitor under "exceptional circumstances" determined by the health-care team, said the spokesperson.

The announcement comes after Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including three in the Eastern Health region.

