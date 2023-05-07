Survivors of sexual violence reframe justice through photography

The Visions of Justice photo journey exhibit is a series of images from survivors of sexual violence who were challenged to take a photo that captures what justice means to them. Meet some of the survivors and learn more about their process in the video above.

Visions of Justice: A photo journey challenged survivors of sexual violence to capture the complexities of justice in a photograph.

It's rare for survivors to be able to share their stories in full and in a way that's meaningful for them, said organizer Ashley MacDonald. But this concept allowed for that.

The Journey Project, a group that helps survivors of sexual violence navigate the legal system, held virtual workshops with local photographers that survivors from across Newfoundland and Labrador could participate in.

They were encouraged to use photography to process trauma, reflect on what they've been through and create a new image of justice.

For a second year, survivors could submit their piece with or without their name and choose whether or not to include words with their image.

Watch the video above to meet some of the survivors who took part and hear how Visions of Justice: A photo journey shaped them.

