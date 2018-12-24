Skip to Main Content
Merry Christmas! Get cosy with our virtual Newfoundland wood stove
Video

Set a festive mood in your home.

It looks toasty, even if you can't feel its warmth

CBC News ·
The wood stove at Lesters Farm in St. John's. Happy Holidays from cbc.ca/nl 7:31

Merry Christmas from all of us at CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. 

For the last few years, we've been bringing your our virtual wood stove — it's something like a tradition of the season around here. 

It's the perfect accompaniment for sitting by the tree, having a cocoa, getting a meal ready in the kitchen, drifting off into a nap … and, yes, even dreaming by the real fire. 

The video runs about seven and a half minutes. 

Our thanks, again, to Lester's Farm Market, where this video was recorded.

