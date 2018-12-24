Merry Christmas! Get cosy with our virtual Newfoundland wood stove

Merry Christmas from all of us at CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.

For the last few years, we've been bringing your our virtual wood stove — it's something like a tradition of the season around here.

It's the perfect accompaniment for sitting by the tree, having a cocoa, getting a meal ready in the kitchen, drifting off into a nap … and, yes, even dreaming by the real fire.

The video runs about seven and a half minutes.

Our thanks, again, to Lester's Farm Market, where this video was recorded.