Crank up the cosy: Relax with our virtual wood stove

We all have favourite things to help us relax — at this time of year, maybe they are brown-paper packages tied up with string, or doorbells and sleighbells and schnitzel with noodles — and here is one thing we can to make things that much cosier.

It's our annual virtual wood stove. Fire up a full hour of relaxing flames, crackling sounds and mellow vibes. We recommend it for a companion for cooking up breakfast, some late-night reading, admiring twinkling lights — whatever makes you comfy.

As always, we tip our hat to Lester's Farm Market, where we recorded this video.