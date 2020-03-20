Doctors to start virtual care immediately, says N.L. health minister

Health Minister John Haggie says an agreement has been reached with the association that represents doctors to start virtual care, which includes phone appointments and other methods instead of in-person visits, immediately.

That means doctors will be paid to see patients over the phone or by video.

In-person visits are permitted, but it is up to individual doctors to decide that, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association. Each doctor will have the option to speak with patients over the phone or a video call.

The NLMA and the provincial government have been working on an agreement for most of the last week.

Dr. Charlene Fitzgerald, the president of the medical association, says each physician's office will operate differently so it's best to call ahead. The physician will decide what type of contact would work best in individual cases.

"The principle, really, is physicians want to care for their patients in this time when we really also don't want to be cohorting ill and vulnerable people together," Fitzgerald said.

The two sides were working on establishing an MCP billing code for those visits that don't take place in person.

The NLMA was pushing for virtual care, saying it would make it safer for physicians and patients.

It also encourages social distancing, which has been urged by the chief medical officer of health, because it means fewer people in clinics and waiting rooms.

Fitzgerald said most physicians will probably be using phone contact next week while they prepare for video conferencing.