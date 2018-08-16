Viral canine disease running through Natuashish band chief confirms

Natuashish Band Chief John Nui confirms there has been a distemper outbreak among dogs in the community. He's hoping there can be more dogs evacuated to be vaccinated and fostered. (Cain's Quest)

It appears there has been an outbreak of canine distemper in the community of Natuashish, Labrador says John Nui, the band council chief.

"Distemper is a highly contagious disease with high mortality from which vaccination is highly protective," according to North Atlantic Remote Vet Services. The group was already in Natuashish to aid in the retrieval of 20 dogs surrendered by the community. The animals were flown roughly 300 kilometres south to a boarding kennel in Happy Valley-Goose Bay and 11 were then transported to Newfoundland.

It was shortly after the retrieval of the dogs that the group was then contacted by Dr. Rebecca Jackson of Valley Veterinary Clinic in Happy Valley-Goose Bay to warn about a confirmed distemper outbreak in Natuashish, according to a post on the North Atlantic Remote Vet Services Facebook page.

"We had literally evacuated these dogs on the brink of a distemper outbreak without even knowing it," the post reads.

"In Canada distemper outbreaks are very uncommon and only occur in places where vaccination is inadequate, which is unfortunately almost always in remote First Nations communities. NARVS was there in April. We did lots of surgeries but there was little submission for just vaccinations."

Nui says the disease while common around animals is not contagious to humans, and that North Atlantic Remote Vet Services will be returning to Natuashish within the next week.

"From my understanding it can be treated for those at the early stages," Nui said.

"It is concerning for us, with the stray dogs they could transfer the disease to other animals which could lead into a bigger issue."

Jackson confirmed the disease was likely carried over and spread by the fox population in the area and now has found its way into the canine population.

Nui says the community hopes they can find a way to remove the stray dogs from the community with plans to find foster homes across the country for them.

"Two ladies have came in here a couple of times already. There's still plenty to come in again and get the rest of the dogs, the small puppies roaming around in our community and then at the dump site," he said.

But Jackson says it isn't a good idea at this point to remove more dogs until it's known with certainty that they have been vaccinated to avoid potentially spreading the disease to other communities.

Rescued pups

North Atlantic Remote Vet Services confirms in its Facebook post that only two of the 20 removed dogs had been vaccinated previous to evacuation.

"All eleven dogs that arrived to the island were dewormed, and vaccinated, or boostered, on arrival," the post said.

"The remaining dogs in HVGB were examined and boostered by Dr Jackson in HVGB at the kennel. All the dogs have been in very good health since being transported."

Canine distemper often causes discharge from the eyes and nose. It can be treatable if caught early, but can otherwise be fatal. (Wikipedia Commons)

Nui says for residents to let the community know if they need help with their own animals. Neutering and vaccinations are the best way to keep the population healthy.

"The best idea I know is to let us know what they want to do with their dogs, maybe we can provide them what they need," he said.

"The ladies that were here before are planning to come again to take the rest of the dogs they left behind."

