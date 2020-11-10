Violin discovery sparks musical opportunity at Lark Harbour school

Students in Nancy Jacobsen's Grade 3 and 4 class are learning to play violin. (Submitted by Niketa Rose)

Children have missed out on a lot throughout the pandemic, but some students at a small rural school in western Newfoundland are getting a musical opportunity that might not have happened without COVID-19 restrictions.

The students of the combined Grade 3 and 4 class at St. James All-Grade School in Lark Harbour are learning to play the violin this school year, and it's all thanks to the discovery of some unused instruments, along with an offer of distance learning from a violinist in nearby Corner Brook.

Teacher Nancy Jacobsen is delighted with how things are turning out for her young class of beginners, but admitted there were some uncertain moments when she first took the teaching position for the fall and was told that music would be among her responsibilities.

She had never taught music before, but Jacobsen said the pandemic pushed her to get creative.

"It forced me to think about what we could do," said Jacobsen.

"I haven't taught music formally. And, because of COVID restrictions on singing, I kind of wondered how I could teach music, what that would look like."

String of good luck

Jacobsen learned St. James All-Grade had received a delivery of violins a few years ago, as part of the provincial Cultural Connections program to boost arts content in schools. She was directed to a storage room above the school gym, and there made her curriculum-changing discovery.

"I crawled up there one day and found 18 violins back there that had hardly been used. Most of them had never been opened," said Jacobsen.

They unzipped the cases and the children just gave a collective gasp of wonder. - Nancy Jacobsen

18 violins meant Jacobsen's class of 18 students would each have their own instrument on which to learn.

She decided to go for it.

Jacobsen felt her background in playing piano and double bass would help her to teach her class some of the basics of violin, but then another musical opportunity came her way.

A friend's daughter in Corner Brook, Julia Bruce-Robertson, who has played violin for 14 years, offered to teach the children.

Jacobsen's plan to offer something special started to hit all the right notes.

"I felt so happy to be back in school, and I know the children did, too. And I thought this is kind of icing on the cake to try something totally different, and a little crazy, but absolutely beautiful, too," said Jacobsen.

Carter Lushman and his classroom teacher Nancy Jacobsen, outside St. James All-Grade School in Lark Harbour. Lushman is one of 18 students in the Grade 3 and 4 class who are learning to play violin. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

Jacobsen dusted off the violin cases, enlisted the help of community members and friends to tune the instruments, and even got a donation of 18 sets of strings from a local music store.

She said nothing prepared her for the moment when the children first had a chance to look at and touch the violins they would be learning to play.

"They unzipped the cases and the children just gave a collective gasp of wonder," said Jacobsen.

"They took their fingers and stroked the velvet inside the case and the beautiful wood, and remarked about the scroll at the end and the strings. They were so in awe of the instrument."

"I thought it smelt very good," recalled 8-year-old Sam Childs. "It smelt like something was brand new."

Learning to play

While admiring an instrument is one thing, learning to play is quite another, and that process has had its stops and starts.

COVID-19 restrictions in the schools mean the violin instructor can't actually be present in the classroom to teach the Grade 3 and 4 students, so she has to connect over video conferencing.

"It's kind of weird because we're not allowed having anyone with us, so we have to do it on video," said 8-year-old Bella Sheppard.

The same technology many people have struggled with throughout the pandemic is presenting challenges for violin lessons, too.

"One of the big things is often a violin instructor will come over and physically adjust your bow hold or your violin hold, and I can't do that. And I can't even see it super clearly over the video," said Bruce-Robertson.

"The other thing is there's often a lag time, so it's hard for me to get them to play with me because, if I count them in, there's a lag time between the video and the sound."

Julia Bruce-Robertson is a 22-year-old post-secondary student who's been playing violin since she was 8. She's giving some violin lessons to the Grade 3 and 4 students at St. James All-Grade School in Lark Harbour. (Submitted by Julia Bruce-Robertson)

Beautiful music together

Even so, the students and their teachers are pressing ahead. In addition to her lessons in real time, Bruce-Robertson has made videos and sent YouTube links so the children watch, listen, and learn even when she's not with them.

She said the students are very eager to play for her and to show her that they've been practicing.

"The class is amazing," said Bruce-Robertson. "They're so excited, and they're doing so well."

The violin instructor said an excitement and appreciation for music is what she'd hope to impart in the limited time she has with the students.

"It's fun that I get to be there with my friends and learn a new instrument because I love playing music," said 8-year-old Lindsey Sheppard.

Jacobsen is now working to incorporate the unexpected experience with violins into other aspects of learning, such as a unit on sound for the science curriculum, and discussing Newfoundland fiddlers like Emile Benoit in social studies.

"It's very rich learning when the subjects can mesh together like that," said Jacobsen.

