Man in custody for stealing boat, attacking couple inside island cabin near Random Island

A 32-year-old man is in police custody after Clarenville RCMP arrested him Saturday for a violent attack on a couple inside a remote cabin on an island near Random Island.

The RCMP said it received a report shortly before midnight Friday that the man stole a boat to get to a cabin on an island off of Hickman's Harbour on Random Island in Trinity Bay.

After forcing his way in, he allegedly confronted a man and a woman inside, the force said in a statement Monday.

"The confrontation turned physical after [he] used a weapon and assaulted the couple," police said.

It's not clear what type of weapon was used, nor the extent of the injuries the victims sustained.

The 32-year-old man is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon; two counts of assault; possessing a weapon dangerous to the public; theft over $5,000 in connection with stealing the boat; breaking and entering at the cabin; mischief under $5,000 for damaging the cabin; and three counts of uttering threats.

Police said the man was taken into custody over the weekend. He is set to appear in court on Thursday, as the investigation continues.