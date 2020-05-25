Skip to Main Content
Man in custody for stealing boat, attacking couple inside island cabin near Random Island
Nfld. & Labrador

Man in custody for stealing boat, attacking couple inside island cabin near Random Island

A 32-year-old man is in police custody after Clarenville RCMP arrested him Saturday for allegedly violently attacking a couple inside a remote cabin on an island near Random Island.

Clarenville RCMP say man assaulted couple with a weapon

CBC News ·
Clarenville RCMP say a 32-year-old man is in custody, charged in connection with a violent attack on two people inside a cabin on an island off Random Island. (CBC)

A 32-year-old man is in police custody after Clarenville RCMP arrested him Saturday for a violent attack on a couple inside a remote cabin on an island near Random Island. 

The RCMP said it received a report shortly before midnight Friday that the man stole a boat to get to a cabin on an island off of Hickman's Harbour on Random Island in Trinity Bay. 

After forcing his way in, he allegedly confronted a man and a woman inside, the force said in a statement Monday. 

"The confrontation turned physical after [he] used a weapon and assaulted the couple," police said. 

It's not clear what type of weapon was used, nor the extent of the injuries the victims sustained. 

The 32-year-old man is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon; two counts of assault; possessing a weapon dangerous to the public; theft over $5,000 in connection with stealing the boat; breaking and entering at the cabin; mischief under $5,000 for damaging the cabin; and three counts of uttering threats. 

Police said the man was taken into custody over the weekend. He is set to appear in court on Thursday, as the investigation continues.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now