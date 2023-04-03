N.L. gender-based violence prevention group says more funding is needed, 11 years after last increase

Val Barter is executive director of Violence Prevention Avalon East. (Submitted by Val Barter)

A non-profit organization dedicated to ending violence in Newfoundland and Labrador says the provincial government needs to step up to the plate to increase funding for gender-based violence prevention.

Violence Prevention Avalon East (VPAE) has worked to educate and advise the public on gender-based violence since the 1980s, and is one of 10 violence prevention offices in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The organization receives $80,000 annually from the provincial government to oversee services on the eastern Avalon Peninsula — but hasn't seen a funding increase from government since 2012.

VPAE Executive Director Val Barter says the provincial budget released in March doesn't go far enough to support violence prevention.

"This funding is not adequate to make the real change that's needed," Barter told CBC News on Monday.

"If this funding was increased from our provincial government, then the turnaround wouldn't be there and then we'd be making a bigger impact on our children, youth and seniors."

Barter said the money the organization receives from government mostly covers rent, building upkeep costs, the manufacturing of resources and her salary as the organization's only permanent employee. It doesn't go toward funding outreach initiatives, which usually have to be funded through federal grants that aren't always guaranteed.

The lack of an increase comes at a time where the demand for help and services is higher than ever, Barter said, which was especially felt at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The thing that we've seen the most was around violence that was occurring between youth and their parents … [and] teen-on-teen violence," she said.

"And that has not changed. It has actually increased, if not more since COVID. And it continues to increase."

Barter said an increase in funding is badly needed, adding the organization won't be able to build a lasting impact if things stay the way they are.

"What we needed to see [from the budget] was an increase. A substantial increase, actually, so that we could hire staff," she said.

"We have lost amazing staff that still volunteer, actually, because they're passionate about the work. But if we keep having this turnover year after year, every fiscal, that funding is gone that you once had, or there's no increases, then we're not going to be able to have that community capacity building that's lasting."

PC MHA Helen Conway Ottenheimer says more provincial funding needs to be put toward gender-based violence prevention in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Progressive Conservative MHA Helen Conway Ottenheimer spoke for the organization in the House of Assembly on Monday, calling gender-based violence an epidemic.

"I think it's ridiculous that we do not see meaningful attention given by the government toward these types of groups who are doing such important work and are under resourced, and need the support of government," Conway Ottenheimer said.

"We have a 10-billion, approximately $10-billion budget. So epidemic level funding should be increased significantly. We have to, you know, take these warning calls," she told reporters Monday.

Conway Ottenheimer said the province is lacking when it comes gender-based violence prevention, and said more needs to be done to educate the public and support the groups aiding in prevention.

Pam Parsons, Newfoundland and Labrador's minister responsible for women and gender equality, said Monday that the province has increased funding to help community organizations, saying in the House of Assembly that more than $3 million in funding will go toward gender-based violence prevention.

"We're always having constant conversation and dialogue with our community stakeholders," Parsons said.

"The people who are on the front lines in these organizations are indeed the experts. It's my job to do everything I can to help get them the resources and the tools that they need to offer these supports."