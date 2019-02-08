No bail for Labrador City man accused of murder

A Labrador City man accused of first-degree murder in the death of a Montreal man will remain behind bars until his trial gets underway.

Vincent Ward was denied bail on Thursday, with a judge ruling against granting bail in part because of the serious charge he was facing.

Vincent Belanger Dompierre, 28, was found dead in a home on Pine Avenue in Labrador City in April 2018. Police said they believed the men knew each other.

Ward pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder as well as a firearm charge in connection with the incident last month.

RNC officers arrived at this house in Labrador City in April 2013 where they found Vincent Belanger Dompierre dead. (Submitted)

He is currently being held at the Labrador Correctional Centre and his next court date is set for March 4.

No date has been set for the trial.