Die-hard fan of the Élan: Meet the Newfoundland man obsessed with a classic Ski-Doo

Vince Gillis sits on one of the six models of Élan Ski-Doo released in 1975. (Submitted by Vince Gillis)

Vince Gillis's shed vibrates as the black 1978 Élan snowmobile roars to life.

The sound of the 42-year-old snowmobile is like music to the man who's been obsessed with the model ever since he was a child.

"My dad bought his first one in '75. I guess it was pretty much mine because I used it more than him," he said. "I was 10 then and I've been at them ever since."

For Gillis, 1975 is the Holy Grail year for the snowmobile, with enduring affection for the 1975 model handed down to him. He has even built a 1975 Elan for his father — for his 75th birthday — and has subsequently built four of the six Elan models released that year.

These are four of the 1975 Élan Ski-Doos that Gillis has built over the years. (Submitted by Vince Gillis)

Bombardier introduced the Élan Ski-Doo in 1971. It was marketed as a compact, lightweight snowmobile that was easy to handle. According to Bombardier's Museum of Ingenuity, the company made nearly 230,000 Élans before it stopped production in 1996. The design was largely unchanged in the snowmobile's entire history.

Gillis has been collecting Élans for decades and has 15 stored in his barn in Highlands on Newfoundland's west coast. Sometimes he sells one or two to make room for a new one to work on and he's always eager to tinker with someone else's machine.

Having 15 snowmobiles of the same model might seem excessive but, for an enthusiast like Gillis, the appeal is in the details of meticulously putting a fond memory of his childhood back together with every turned bolt.

This is Gillis's coveted 1975 Élan 300SS. (Submitted by Vince Gillis)

Considered a workhorse of a snowmobile, the Élan wasn't about going faster, jumping higher, or having the most powerful machine.

They're a popular choice for hauling firewood or teaching children how to ride, and there's a real following from a community of collectors, builders, and users of the classic Ski-Doo. They often share stories, knowledge and even parts and labour.

Gillis has even been approached by someone as far away as Sweden who heard about his collection.

"I have no idea where he got my number. It must have been off of one of my groups or connections," Gillis said. "He said, 'I seen a picture of your 300SS. Would you be interested in selling it?' I said, 'Not really. I just finished it."

These are just some of the Élan snowmobiles in Gillis's collection. (Submitted by Vince Gillis)

Gillis did help connect him with a collector in Quebec and arranged a deal to ship another 300SS to Sweden, adding to the number of people he can call his friends because of his love for a winter icon.

When Gillis does sell his machines, it doesn't come easy.

"It's gonna break my heart," he said. "There's no way I'll get what I put into them. [But] this is all about helping people out."

