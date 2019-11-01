Jewelry store clerk robbed at Village Mall store: police

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has released photos of a man who they say assaulted and robbed a jewelry store clerk at the Village Mall in October.

Police were called to a store at the mall in the west end St. John's around 4 p.m. on Oct. 10. The RNC say the delay is because they were waiting for pictures of the incident to release to the public.

A man reportedly assaulted the store clerk in order to get a piece of jewelry then ran away. The RNC has not said what the assault was.

The man, who is described as being five-foot-one and about 140 pounds, headed toward Columbus Drive. Officers were unable to locate him.

The suspect was wearing black sunglasses, a navy jacket, blue jeans and work boots at the time of the incident. He is described as having a tan complexion.

