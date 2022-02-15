A Spanish tragedy, a Newfoundland story: How a shared connection to the sea hit home this week

The Villa de Pitanxo, pictured here, sunk off the coast of Newfoundland on Tuesday, killing at least nine people of the 24-member crew. (Vesselfinder.com)

The loss of 21 lives in the waters off the coast of Newfoundland has shaken the hearts of fishermen in Newfoundland and Labrador and in the Spanish community of Marin, who both share a deep connection to the sea despite being almost 3,500 kilometres apart.

The search for the Spanish fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo ended Wednesday evening after the ship reported it was sinking 460 kilometres off the province's east coast on Tuesday.

The bodies of nine of the 24 crew members have been recovered, along with three survivors. Twelve crew members were still missing by the search's end.

At 21 presumed deaths, the incident is the largest loss of life to sea off Newfoundland in more than two decades.

"A lot of people died in this accident, we cannot remember other accidents of this magnitude in the last decades. We are in shock," Cristina Porteiro, a reporter with Spanish news outlet La Voz de Galicia, told CBC News Thursday.

The vessel operated out of the Spain's Galicia province, where at least eight of the missing fishermen lived.

"It's a very big event here, and it will be very, very difficult to forget for us."

Porteiro said the event has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community of about 23,000, as everyone knows someone in the community who is connected to the fishery — not unlike people in Newfoundland and Labrador.

She even has a family fishing connection to the province, as she says her grandfather fished off Newfoundland in the 1960s.

"It's a tragedy that's touched very close to everybody here," Porteiro said. "There's a lot of pressure to try to know what really happened, but we cannot get an answer yet."

While this was a Spanish tragedy, it's a Newfoundland story. - Trevor Taylor

When former fisherman Trevor Taylor, originally from Gunner's Cove, first heard the news, he immediately thought of his son — who had been fishing in the same area of the Atlantic Ocean days earlier.

"This time of the year, 250 miles offshore in the kind of weather that's out there, you know that the chances of survival are remote. And for those who do [survive], they can consider themselves amongst the lucky few," Taylor, who also previously served as Newfoundland and Labrador's minister of fisheries and aquaculture, said Wednesday.

"It was gut-wrenching to hear it, really."

He said he also thought back to his own time on the water, adding he can only imagine what the crew of the Villa de Pitanxo could have gone through in the ship's final moments.

"The seas ... were forecasted to be upwards of 16 metres. Sixteen-metre seas are pretty ugly. It's very, very cold water. People who haven't spent time on the ocean and just look at it from the dock, or a shore, or the deck of a cruise ship, can have hardly any appreciation of what it's like," he said.

"My common observation was that 'it's alright as long as it's all right.' That may sound stupid, but you always figured the boat was alright as long as nothing failed.... That storm didn't take down that ship, something happened. And that is what you always worry about when you're in a storm."

Fisherman and former Fisheries Minister Trevor Taylor said he was 'gut-wrenched' when he heard the Villa de Pitanxo had sank off the coast of Newfoundland. (Chris O'Neill-Yates/CBC)

Spain has a long and sometimes tumultuous fishing relationship with Newfoundland and Labrador. In spite of that, Taylor said he believes many in the province feel the impact of the accident through the two regions' connections to the sea.

"Newfoundlanders have long had their beefs with Spaniards. It continues to this day. But when something like this happens, you know, we always remember that while this was a Spanish tragedy, it's a Newfoundland story," he said.

"We all know people, some of whom are family and friends, who have experienced this and we lost along the way. And we have family and friends who go to sea now."

The idea was echoed by Jim Wellman, who has written on Newfoundland shipwrecks and previously hosted CBC's The Broadcast.

Wellman highlighted the uncanniness of the date of the reported sinking, which happened 40 years to the day after the Ocean Ranger oil rig off Newfoundland. Eighty-four men were lost on Feb. 15, 1982.

"It might not be a father or a brother or somebody in that household. But I can almost guarantee you that just about every household can tell you about a cousin or an uncle ... even a neighbour or a good friend. We only know too well the terrible torture of what it must be like knowing that your loved one ... is out there," Wellman said.

"You hope that somebody would learn something to do something to make it safer, to make it better, so that we won't have a repeat of this next year or the next year after."