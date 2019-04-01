Skip to Main Content
3 accused Vikings gang members have Jordan application dismissed, will stand trial

Vince Leonard Sr., Wayne Johnson and James Curran will go to trial for drug trafficking charges.

From left, Wayne Johnson, Vince Leonard Sr., and James Curran appear in Supreme Court in St. John's on April 1. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The trial for three men who are accused of trafficking drugs for a Hells Angels-affiliated biker gang will go ahead, after a judge dismissed an application to have the charges dropped.

Vince Leonard Sr., Wayne Johnson and James Curran were arrested Sept. 28, 2016, as part of a citywide raid nicknamed Project Bombard.

Last week, lawyers for the three accused put an application to the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, saying the Crown has taken too long to take the case to trial.

Under the Jordan decision, court proceedings longer than 18 months in provincial court and 30 months in Supreme Court could be thrown out.

On Monday, Supreme Court Justice David Hurley dismissed the defence's application.

The three men will go to trial starting April 8.

