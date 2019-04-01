3 accused Vikings gang members have Jordan application dismissed, will stand trial

The trial for three men who are accused of trafficking drugs for a Hells Angels-affiliated biker gang will go ahead, after a judge dismissed an application to have the charges dropped.

Vince Leonard Sr., Wayne Johnson and James Curran were arrested Sept. 28, 2016, as part of a citywide raid nicknamed Project Bombard.

Last week, lawyers for the three accused put an application to the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, saying the Crown has taken too long to take the case to trial.

Under the Jordan decision, court proceedings longer than 18 months in provincial court and 30 months in Supreme Court could be thrown out.

On Monday, Supreme Court Justice David Hurley dismissed the defence's application.

The three men will go to trial starting April 8.

Have courts moved too slowly for these men to stand trial? Vince Leonard Sr., Wayne Johnson and James Curran hide their faces from cameras at Supreme Court. The 3 are accused of drug trafficking with the Vikings motorcycle gang, but are applying to have charges dismissed. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZR8jD6p0Ev">pic.twitter.com/ZR8jD6p0Ev</a> —@zachgoudie

