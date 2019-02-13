The RCMP paid a small-time criminal big money to inform on a biker gang. Now he won't testify

A convicted criminal who went deep under cover to inform on a group of bikers in St. John's will not be appearing in court to testify against them.

The man, whose identity can not be revealed, was hired in the spring of 2016 to get close to the Vikings Motorcycle Club, a group of men who police believed were selling cocaine, heroin and their own pain medication while vying to link up with the Hells Angels.

The drug trafficking case has proceeded through court at a glacial pace, suffering setback after setback — from the death of a presiding judge, to a lawyer changing careers, and the chronic health problems plaguing one of the accused.

The latest twist is perhaps the most surprising — especially given the amount of money the RCMP has invested in the man for his work on the case.

Police needed help with murder investigation

The tangled saga began in July 2014, when Al Potter, an alleged member of the Vikings, stabbed a man in the small town of North River. The man, Dale Porter, died of his injuries from 17 stab wounds.

For the next two years, Potter was the primary suspect in the killing, but police did not have enough evidence to press charges. They inserted several undercover police officers to get close to the Vikings but needed someone on the inside to get close to Potter specifically.

Al Potter was convicted of first-degree murder in the vicious stabbing of Dale Porter in North River in 2014. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

They found that person in October 2014, when a small-time criminal was arrested for breaching court conditions. He had a record for assault, armed robbery, impaired driving and various drug charges.

He also had connections with some of the characters police believed to be involved in the Vikings club. The man agreed to become a confidential informant at the time. That arrangement saw him exchange small pieces of information for a total of about $5,000.

In March 2016, they took the relationship to the next level — an agreement to make him an undercover agent. That job comes with steep expectations, such as wearing recording devices and testifying at trial. It also means living in the witness protection program if charges are eventually laid, because the accused will know your identity when you testify against them.

The man previously told the court he was promised $150,000 for each investigation — $300,000 total — but the agreement fell apart because he repeatedly ignored orders from his RCMP handlers. He violated a court order to stay away from his ex-girlfriend, and showed up to a meeting with police wearing stolen jewelry.

The RCMP came back soon after, and offered him $800 a week to wear a wire and get reacquainted with the Vikings. He was also to be paid $75,000 in three lump sums for participating in court proceedings. That agreement was just for the murder investigation. It's unclear exactly what he was paid for the drug investigation.

One of his handlers testified in May that the agent was likely paid $100,000 when the suspects were arrested, and was likely promised a second $100,000 in instalments throughout the court proceedings.

He testified at the Potter trial that he was paid $25,000 for showing up to testify. His testimony helped prosecutors secure a first-degree murder conviction.

No explanation for absence in drug trial

There was still one item left on the agent's checklist — and presumably one more lump sum left to pay.

The drug trafficking trial for accused Vikings members Vince Leonard, Wayne Johnson and James Curran is now underway at the Supreme Court in St. John's. Prosecutor Trevor Bridger told the court Tuesday that the agent would not be testifying, but he didn't give a reason.

Police say the Vikings Motorcycle Club was trying to become an affiliate of the Hells Angels between 2014 and 2016. The group came under close scrutiny during a murder investigation into one of its alleged members. (CBC)

"I really don't know why he is not testifying, just that at this stage we are proceeding as if he wasn't testifying at all," Bridger told CBC News.

So far, testimony has been largely centred on undercover police officers and the agent doing drug deals with members of the Vikings. While the agent has not testified, his handlers told the court about giving him thousands of dollars to buy cocaine and heroin from the accused.

On one occasion, a handler said the agent was given $27,000 in cash and a six-pack of Blue Star beer and made a deal for 532 grams of cocaine with Vince Leonard at the Holiday Inn.

Defence lawyers for Leonard, Johnson and Curran questioned the handlers over the agent's behaviour, which revealed he had a drug problem throughout the course of his work for the RCMP, and that he'd sometimes disappear.

"There were times where he went off the rails and we couldn't locate him," a handler told the court in May. "Each time he went off the rails, he felt bad about it. He felt like he was disappointing us."

The trial is proceeding this week, with evidence from the RCMP about wiretaps. It remains to be seen what impact the agent's lack of testimony will have on the case.

