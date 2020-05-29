Video in RNC investigation of fatal crash not leaked illegally: SIRT

An investigation has found that video evidence connected to a crash that killed two people in St. John's in May and given to the RNC was not illegally shared with the public.

"While the sharing of police evidence with the public is a very serious matter, and may be criminal in some circumstances, this particular incident does not rise to the level of criminal conduct under the law and does not warrant criminal charges," said Mike King, director of the Serious Incident Response Team Newfoundland and Labrador, in a press release Friday afternoon.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary asked King to look into the leak, as the civilian-led oversight committee is already investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal crash, and he in turn engaged the RCMP to look into it.

Two men died in the collision at the intersection of Topsail and Hamlyn roads on May 11, and SIRT-NL's investigation into that is ongoing as an RNC officer had pursued one of the drivers earlier in the evening.

When video evidence provided to the RNC was shared with the public, the force asked King to conduct a separate investigation into that incident.

King said SIRT-NL investigates incidents to a criminal standard, so the video leak falls outside its mandate and has been referred to the RNC Public Complaints Commission for further review.

