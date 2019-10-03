C.B.N. community council rocked by recent vandalism to recreation centre

The public recreation centre in Victoria, in Conception Bay North, was heavily damaged by vandals in late September, and the town says it has leads and will stop at nothing to find out who's responsible.

As of now the town isn't sure what caused the damaged, whether it be from rocks, metal or pellet guns, but the damage sustained to the siding, windows, doors and light fixtures on the exterior of the building is extensive.

"Given the time and effort that has been put into the recreation area over there by the recreation commission and volunteers over the years, donations from the town, it's pretty disheartening when you see this kind of stuff," Mayor Barry Dooley told CBC News.

"The people should be able to have such a facility, and it's not very nice to see."

Dooley said the town has some leads into who committed the act of vandalism, noting that it's only two or three people.

Mayor Barry Dooley says he's disheartened by the recent vandalism to the town's recreation centre. (Town of Victoria/Facebook)

He said any information that the town currently has will be handed over to the RCMP.

"We're hearing it's only kids, so it's going to be a difficult case. But, somebody, eventually will have to be held responsible and we're going to take this to the limit to make sure that we find out who did it," Dooley said.

Not a first

Dooley said it's not a first for vandalism around the town's recreational area. He said every project that has been started in that area has had some form of damage done to it, but not to the extent of the recreational centre.

Dooley wonders how nobody had heard anything happening around the centre on the night of September 29, when the damage was done, adding that it would have been a fairly loud incident based on the damage done to the building.

Victoria town staff say they have leads on who is behind the damage of its recreation centre. (Town of Victoria/Submitted)

"It had to be pretty steady for a fair amount of time. It's not just somebody throwing three or four rocks and then running through the woods," he said.

As of now, Dooley said the town doesn't have a dollar figure on what the repairs will be, but he said the siding, a steel door, railing, windows and lighting on its exterior will have to be completely replaced.

He said no matter what the cost, it's still a lot for a town of only 1,800 people.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador