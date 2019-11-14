Victoria memorial site vandalized, RCMP looking for suspects

Police are investigating after part of a memorial site in Victoria was damaged.

The ground around the Beaver Pond Lookout Memorial Site in the Conception Bay North town is littered with what appears to be ATV tracks.

The RCMP say they received a complaint from the town of Harbour Grace, and it's believed the incident happened sometime on Nov. 6.

This is the second case of vandalism in Victoria in the last three months.

This is the second incident in six weeks of alleged vandalism in the town. (Submitted by RCMP)

Six weeks ago, the public recreation centre in Victoria was heavily damaged by vandals in late September. Siding, windows and doors on the outside of the building were smashed.

At the time, Mayor Barry Dooley said every project that has been started in the town's recreational area has had some form of damage done to it, but not to the extent of the rec centre.