Man found dead in Victoria home destroyed by fire

A man was found dead in a house that was severely damaged by fire overnight in Victoria, RCMP say.

The Victoria Volunteer Fire Department and Harbour Grace RCMP were called to the home around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

When responders arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

The 64-year-old resident of the home was found dead in the remains.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing, and the office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP.

