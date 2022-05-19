It's the 24th of May and you know you're going to pay: Get ready for a pricey weekend

Victoria Day long weekend — the unofficial start of summer — is kicking off a season of uncertainty this year, as people across the province reconsider plans due to rising fuel prices.

With gas prices climbing ever closer to $2.30 per litre, the usual May 24 celebrations will come with a cost this year.

It's something Wayne Dunne, a frequent fisher and camper from Mount Pearl, has come to accept. He's parked his truck this year, and is venturing only to places his small sedan can handle.

"I'll stick with the little car, but even that thing now costs me about $80 [to fill]," he said. "The big truck is going to stay parked for a good while. Maybe forever."

The rising cost of fuel has some campers reconsidering whether they want to drive each weekend to their destination or fork over money for a permanent camp site. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Dunne is spending the weekend at Bluefin RV Park, about 25 minutes from his house. That might be as far as he goes this summer, with a salmon fishing trip in central Newfoundland likely cancelled.

"With the price of gas, no. I'll stay here," he said. "It's not going to happen this year."

Campground sees big drop in off-island tourists

Dunne isn't the only one reconsidering his trips and hobbies.

Behaviours are changing around the park, said Bluefin owner Dewayne Fry, an avid camper himself. He's seen a spike in people who want to pay for a seasonal site to park their camper, which is now cheaper than driving them back and forth each weekend.

Dewayne Fry, owner of Bluefin RV Park in Holyrood, says books are way down this year. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

There are also more spaces available for locals this summer, as out-of-province reservations have nearly dried up.

"Reservations from out of province — even though it is Come Home Year — are not as many as we would have had in previous years," Fry said. "We've already had some cancellations from people who booked back in the winter."

Fry said they'd normally have at least 25 bookings from outside the island by now. This year, they have two. One of those is a traveller from Alberta, who recently arrived. He told Fry his annual trip cost $1,300 more this year than last.

"And that's one-way. So he has to endure that cost again going back."

Dunne, meanwhile, acknowledges many other people are worse off than him. Having to choose between a pickup truck or a sedan is not nearly as bad as picking among other essentials, he said.

"I pity folks that have kids going to daycare or driving them to school. They've got to be really feeling it," he said. "Where is it going to stop?"

