What's in a (paint colour) name? A lot for the loved ones of Victoria Best

A friend of Victoria Best — a Clarenville music teacher who took her own life last year — says she was moved to action to prevent a B.C. paint company from discontinuing a colour that meant so much to the young woman and the community left to mourn her.

Best's pride and joy was her soft-blue piano, a do-it-yourself project that took her "18 hours to prep, sand and paint," according to her friend, Meghan Pollard.

A photo of Best sitting at the piano was a winning entry in a contest by the FAT Paint Company, which manufactured the Robyn's Egg Blue colour.

That same photo was later shared by those mourning Best, 27, who was also a volunteer and mental health advocate.

There was an outpouring of grief in the community over Best's suicide. She had previously chronicled her struggles with mental health and some of the barriers she faced getting help.

When Pollard learned that FAT Paint was discontinuing Robyn's Egg, she had to do something.

Best wrotes about her struggles with mental health and the barriers she said she faced getting help at times. (Facebook)

"I originally felt very sad because I think, like myself, everyone kind of associated that colour with Vic and her piano," she told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"And since she passed, that piano became a really big symbol of her life and for our community to remember her by."

New name, still significant

After reaching out to the company, Pollard was floored by the response.

"They wrote me back and basically said that they had remembered Victoria and remembered her piano very much and were familiar with her story," Pollard said.

A new name had already been selected to replace Robyn's Egg in its new line of colours, but the company changed it to Belle — which was special to Best for a number of reasons.

"Belle is the name of Vic's first dog ... and Belle did a lot for [Best's] mental health," explained Pollard.

"She named her musical studio after Belle and of course that's where her piano was ... so it just kinda made sense."

This is Belle, the new hue that is named as a tribute of sorts to Victoria Best. (Submitted by Fat Paint)

Victoria Lambert, co-owner of the FAT Paint Company, said "it's the perfect name" and she understands the significance to Best's loved ones, having battled depression herself.

"For me, I know what [the struggle] is all about ... I had never reached a point where I had entertained suicide but I certainly understood how it impacted my life," she told CBC News.

"It's phenomenal, it's wonderful in the sense that it allows the community to coalesce around not only Victoria and what she meant to them in the community, but also to what was really important to Victoria — and that was advocating for mental health services and suicide prevention," she added.

Pollard applauds the company's efforts and the Lambert's graciousness.

This was Belle Music Studio. The name lives on in a new paint colour by FAT Paint. (Facebook)

"It's a really great way to not only keep Vic's memory very vibrant in our community — because I know that the reaction from community members was very positive about this paint colour — but I think it does spark that bigger conversation [about mental health], which is what was important to me, and would be important to Vic as well," she said.

"Seeing that people are not forgetting and people are still keeping the conversation up, it does help the process of losing someone so close."

If you are in distress or considering suicide, there are places to turn for support, including your doctor or Newfoundland and Labrador's Mental Health Crisis Centre at (709) 737-4668. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention also has information about where to find help.

