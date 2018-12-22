1 year later friends carry on Victoria Best's mental illness advocacy

For the second year in a row, friends and family of Victoria Best took to the streets of Clarenville to remember her and to send a message of support to others struggling with mental illness — especially around the holidays.

Friday evening's walk was part memorial, part fundraiser and part demonstration.

"We wanted to let people struggling with mental illness know that there is a light at the end of tunnel and they're not alone," organizer Amelia Danial said.

Victoria Best was 27 when she died by suicide in December 2017. Her death stunned the community of Clarenville, where she was a well-known music teacher who spoke openly about her struggles with mental illness.

Days after her death, some 70 people attended a vigil in her honour. This year's memorial was smaller — about 25 people showed up — but no less powerful, given the season.

Friends and family of Victoria Best marched through Clarenville last night to pay tribute to her, and to send a message of support to people struggling with mental illness <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/3jfSRNlff2">pic.twitter.com/3jfSRNlff2</a> —@baileywhite

"She felt that Christmas time was a really hard time for people struggling with mental illness," Danial said of her late friend and colleague.

"Everybody is gathering and meeting up with friends, and meeting up with family," she said. "For anybody who's struggling with mental illness, this is a hard task in and of itself."

Victoria Best poses with her dogs Bruno and Bella in front of her new home. (Facebook)

People who attended the memorial were given suicide prevention ribbons made by women incarcerated at the Correctional Centre For Women in Clarenville. Organizers, including Danial, read a list of names of people who died after struggling with mental illness.

"We read out their names; we rang a bell. This was to honour them and to break the silence as well," Danial said.

Danial also collected donations for Pawsology, a group that trains therapy dogs — including new recruit Tori, the golden retriever named after Victoria.

Pawsology therapy dog, Tori, was named after Victoria. 'She's a beautiful dog and Victoria was likewise a beautiful person,' Danial said. (Submitted)

"She's such a social butterfly, she loves people, she's very receptive to other people's emotions and just a joy to have around. She's a beautiful dog and Victoria was likewise a beautiful person."

In total, Danial raised close to $500 for the organization.

She said the event, which began as an outlet for a grieving community, will continue for years to come.

"As long as I am able to do it, I will be there every single year with bells on."