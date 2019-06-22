Hit and run victim leads police to vehicle in Torbay

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary laid charges against a 37-year-old driver Friday night. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The victim of a hit and run in St. John's Friday night assisted police in locating the vehicle that fled the scene and its driver.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a call of a hit and run accident in the city's east end at 9:24 p.m.

The victim followed the person responsible, leading the RNC to Torbay.

The 37-year-old male driver of the run vehicle was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and failed the breathalyzer when tested.

Police said the man was charged with failing the breathalyzer, impaired driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

The driver was released to appear in court at a later date, and his vehicle was seized.

