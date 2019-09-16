Morgan Pardy and mother tell court of guilt, anxiety after Pitts Memorial crash

A young woman who was paralyzed when she was thrown from a speeding vehicle told Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court that she feels guilty that her mother now has to care for her as she did when she was an infant.

Victim impact statements from Morgan Pardy, who was in the crash, and Pardy's mother, Sharon Stamp, were read in court Monday as sentencing submissions began for Joshua Steele-Young, who was found guilty in July of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

"I'm jealous of the people who can feel the grass between their toes," said Pardy, who is Steele-Young's ex-girlfriend.

During the trial, both Pardy and Steele-Young agreed that they had recently broken up and were having an intense argument in the vehicle in the moments before the crash on Pitts Memorial Highway on March 20, 2017.

Pardy said she had taken off her seatbelt right before the crash in order to indicate that she was serious about being let out of the vehicle. Steele-Young, however, testified that Pardy did not ask to be let out.

The speeding car, which accident investigators said was going 130 km/h, went off the road, and Pardy was thrown from the vehicle, sustaining damage to her spine that has left her unable to walk.

'I'm still in a wheelchair'

Stamp drove past the accident on her way to work before getting the shocking call that her 21-year-old daughter had been in the vehicle, according to the victim impact statement lawyer Jennifer Lundrigan read on behalf of Pardy's mother.

"Both Morgan and I suffer from the highest level of anxiety," read the statement from Stamp, who listens to her daughter sleep via a monitor in her room.

Pardy quietly read her own statement from the stand, thanking the sheriff's officer for bringing her tissues and apologizing for the delays as she turned the pages.

"Here we are two-and-a-half years later and I'm still in a wheelchair," said Pardy, who is now 24.

In his own statement, Steele-Young said he did not intend to harm Pardy the day of the accident and that he is "truly sorry."

Steele-Young's lawyer, Randy Piercey, acknowledged that Pardy's victim-impact statement was powerful. However, Piercey said, case law suggests a sentence of six months would be appropriate in this case — resulting in audible gasps from family and friends in the courtroom.

Lundrigan suggested a sentence of three to three-and-a-half years would be appropriate.

"The life Ms. Pardy was living before the accident is gone," she said.

The judge will deliver a sentencing decision at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4.

