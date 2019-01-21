Satire
Comedian Vicky Mullaley takes on the 'backhoe bandits'
Sorry, Big & Rich.
Sorry, Big & Rich
You may recall a 2004 hit by country duo Big & Rich called Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy).
Comedian Vicky Mullaley does.
And she's been reading the news lately, too, about a string of break-ins in which heavy equipment was used to smash walls at four different businesses on four different days around the northeast Avalon.
Her version? Rob a Bank, Steal a Backhoe.
We thought you might like to see it. Click on the player below to see what she came up with.
More from Vicky Mullaley
Last February, Vicky pleaded with one Ryan Snoddon to put a little more sunshine in his forecasts.
Ryan has moved out, Ashley has moved in, but the winter weather is with us again.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.