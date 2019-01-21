Comedian Vicky Mullaley takes on the 'backhoe bandits'

Comedian Vicky Mullaly has found some inspiration in the local news for her latest satirical take. (Vicky Mullaly/Facebook)

You may recall a 2004 hit by country duo Big & Rich called Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy).

Comedian Vicky Mullaley does.

And she's been reading the news lately, too, about a string of break-ins in which heavy equipment was used to smash walls at four different businesses on four different days around the northeast Avalon.

Her version? Rob a Bank, Steal a Backhoe.

Her version? Rob a Bank, Steal a Backhoe.

Last February, Vicky pleaded with one Ryan Snoddon to put a little more sunshine in his forecasts.

Ryan has moved out, Ashley has moved in, but the winter weather is with us again.

