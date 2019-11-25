Vice-principal of Natuashish school charged with assault: RCMP

The vice-principal of a school in Natuashish has been charged with assault.

The RCMP said they received a complaint on Oct. 17 that a student was assaulted at Mushuau Innu Natuashish School.

Just over a month later, on Nov. 19, Simon Leslie, 34, was charged. Police have not provided any other details.

Leslie is also a physical education teacher, according to Kanani Davis, director of education for the Innu School Board. He has been placed on administrative leave.

Leslie is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 10.

