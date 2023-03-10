Vianne Timmons removed as president of Memorial University

Memorial University of Newfoundland's governing body has removed president and vice-chancellor Vianne Timmons from her position.

In a statement to MUN's Gazette on Thursday afternoon, board of regents chair Glenn Barnes announced Timmons is leaving as of Thursday.

"As per the terms of her contract, Dr. Timmons' appointment is being ended on a without cause basis.

"The board appreciates Dr. Timmons' contributions to the university during her time with Memorial, particularly her efforts to advance the university's strategic priorities. We extend our best wishes in all her future endeavours."

Neil Bose, former academic vice-president, has been appointed president and vice-chancellor for a two-year term or until a new president is recruited.

Barnes said a presidential search will be undertaken "in due course."

Timmons has been MUN's president and vice-chancellor since 2020. (Mike Simms/CBC)

On March 13, Timmons announced she was taking a voluntary, six-week paid leave of absence from the president's office amid public scrutiny following a CBC News investigation into her statements on her Indigenous ancestry and past membership in an unrecognized Mi'kmaw First Nation group.

In a statement released the same morning, MUN's board of regents said it would form a roundtable of Indigenous leaders amid growing questions about the president's actions.

"While our initial understanding was that president Timmons did not claim Indigenous identity, we have received a lot of feedback from the community," said Barnes in the statement.

"We have received important questions about the president's actions, and we believe we have a responsibility to Indigenous peoples and a fiduciary duty as a board to explore these questions further."

Memorial University's Office of Indigenous Affairs has remained quiet throughout the last several weeks after asking the community for space.

As of Thursday, the university did not have an update on the members, scope or timeline of the promised roundtable.

Identity versus ancestry

Timmons told CBC News in an interview Feb. 28, and has reiterated in the weeks since, that she believes she has always been clear in distinguishing that while she has Mi'kmaw ancestry, she does not claim an Indigenous identity. She said she publicly discussed her ancestry to honour her father's wishes.

But for a period of at least seven years, many of Timmons's professional biographies noted she was a member of the Bras d'Or Mi'kmaq First Nation in Cape Breton. It was listed on her publicly posted CV for at least five years.

The group is not recognized by the Union of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq or the federal government, though they say they plan on seeking status.

Timmons told CBC News she held the membership for a year around 2009.

The membership line appeared in a biography as late as 2018, used for the independent advisory board for Senate appointments in 2018. The line did not reappear when she returned to serve on the board, which reports to the prime minister, in 2021.

It also did not appear on a 2019 copy of her resumé.

Timmons sits in the front row at the Indspire Awards, alongside other award recipients, in February 2019. (CBC)

A representative of the Bras d'Or group told CBC News that Timmons's file showed she was a member between 2011 and 2013 , and that they do not consider her to be part of their community.

Timmons accepted an Indspire award — the "highest honour the Indigenous community bestows upon its own people," according to the organization's website — in 2019.

Timmons said she was honoured with the award for education in part because of her work helping to keep First Nations University open amid funding cuts. She said she accepted the award to acknowledge her ancestors.

In her statement on March 13, Timmons apologized for any confusion about her identity.

"While I have shared that I am not Mi'kmaw and I do not claim an Indigenous identity, questions about my intentions in identifying my Indigenous ancestry and whether I have benefited from sharing my understanding of my family's history have sparked important conversations on and beyond our campus," Timmons wrote.

"I have been reflecting on this feedback from the Indigenous community, and I sincerely regret any hurt or confusion sharing my story may have caused. That was never my intention and I deeply apologize to those I have impacted."

Came to MUN during pandemic

Timmons replaced Gary Kachanoski on March 31, 2020, after spending 11 years at the helm at the University of Regina.

Documents supplied to MUN student Matt Barter showed the university spent nearly $150,000 on the external search for a new president, with most of that spent on "professional services" for a headhunting firm and advertising costs.

Timmons's five-year contract included a base pay of $450,000 , an $18,000 yearly housing allowance, and $1,000 per month for vehicle costs. It stipulated she would also receive a $25,000 yearly research grant, travel perks and much more.

Neil Bose, right, is taking over as president of MUN. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

That's around what Kachanoski earned, but it was a bump up from the $337,000 base salary she earned at the University of Regina.

Barter and MUN are currently in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court over a protest the undergraduate student held in 2021. Barter held a sign saying "Stop Vianne," in protest of her spending. The administration interpreted that protest as bullying while Barter argues he was exercising his right to a silent protest.

Much of Timmons's presidency involved navigating the university through the pandemic and a faculty strike.

In 2021, she announced the university would be ending a 22-year tuition freeze due to the provincial government's slashing of MUN's operating grant.

Timmons was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2017 for her contributions to inclusive education, family literacy, Indigenous post-secondary education and women's leadership.

