Retired veterinarian pens children's story to help families cope with death of pets

It's tough to discuss mortality with children after the death of a family pet, but one retired veterinarian's newest book One Brave Boy and His Cat hopes to help families cope.

Dr. Andrew Peacock is back again, this time with a true story about a young boy who was given the responsibility of deciding whether or not to let go of his family's cat after it had been hit by a car and badly injured.

"One of the things I often said to people when we got into situations like this was that they had to understand that part of the deal of having a pet was that you're going to lose them, unless something goes very wrong, your pets are going to die before you do," Peacock told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

"The little boy made the decision to euthanize the cat. I talked to him alone, and [he] told his parents, 'This is what we have to do.' And the parents just broke down and bawled and the kid said, 'It's OK Mom and Dad.'"

Peacock said there's a lesson in that moment about how children handle loss and grief.

"Sometimes they're better than us at it."

Second helping

One Brave Boy and His Cat, released by Flanker Press, follows up on Peacock's 2014 book Creatures of the Rock, which was a series of short, funny and true stories from his years of being a veterinarian in rural Newfoundland.

Peacock enlisted the help of local artist Angie Green to provide the illustrations to his words. (Flanker Press)

The story of the boy and his cat actually appeared in that first publication, but the tale received such strong feedback that Peacock realized it warranted its own release.

"My publicist, and my editor and a lot of people said this was the best story in the book, even though it's the only one that's not funny," he recalled.

"The more I thought about it, the more I thought how important this is, and what an important issue it is and that it would be helpful, perhaps, to have this as a children's book."

Peacock recruited artist Angie Green from Carbonear to illustrate the final product.

Loss worth the gains

While his stories are designed to help families get through some of very challenging moments, Peacock said another pet is the best medicine.

"The sadness you get from the loss of a pet, that amount of loss is no reason to not have the joy again," he said.

"You may need some time, but it's pretty obvious the way that you're reacting to this you really loved that animal, and you have a lot to gain from having another pet."

