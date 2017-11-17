Free highway review? 'They do things for communities all the time,' insists transportation minister

Transportation Minister Steve Crocker says the province was approached by 3M Canada to offer help in making Veterans Memorial Highway safer. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Transportation Minister Steve Crocker says there is no side angle for hiring a company that produces road safety visuals to do a review of one of Newfoundland's most notorious highways for free.

Crocker told CBC Radio's On the Go that 3M Canada approached the provincial department of transportation in the fall.

"They offered up this opportunity to look at a road in our province, to share some insight," he said.

"If you think about the problems that have plagued the Veteran Memorial Highway, we took that opportunity to bring this expertise in, and let them have a look at it and see what they come back with."

Crocker said his department will go through the proper channels after the review is complete, to offer the safety upgrade contract, if necessary, to the right company, and they won't necessarily just hand the job over to 3M.

"This review is not associated with any current procurement process, and anything that we do decide coming out of this review will certainly go through the proper public procurement process," he said.

"3M is a very large company, and they do things for communities all the time, and they offered us this."

What needs to be done?

In the last 12 to 18 months the province has installed electronic signs in 10 different areas to try to deter speeding motorists, according to Crocker.

Climbing lanes on the Veterans Memorial Highway are set to be finished by the end of 2019.

A climbing lane is installed on hills or inclines where slower, heavier traffic can move into the right-hand lane and allow faster moving traffic to proceed ahead.

The highway is notorious for having one of the province's worst records for motor vehicle accidents. (CBC)

The highway itself has seen hundreds of crashes, and while Crocker can't pinpoint the exact reasoning behind so many crashes on that stretch of road, which connects Bay Roberts and surrounding communities to the Trans-Canada Highway, he does say slow driving and heavy traffic are contributors.

"Frustration is something we all deal with, but again, being in a hurry to get somewhere and causing a fatal accident or hurting somebody is not a reason to drive irresponsibly," he said.

Assessment coming soon

Crocker expects the full review by 3M to be completed by the end of the spring.

If anything useful is found in the review, he said, his department will plan from there.

"We want to see what they come back with, and when it comes to safety I'm not going to leave, and this department is not going to leave, any stone unturned," Crocker said.

3M Canada has declined interview requests from CBC News about the review.

