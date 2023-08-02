Content
1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Highway

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the Veterans Memorial Highway early Friday morning.

RCMP responded around 7 a.m. Friday morning

Elizabeth Whitten · CBC News ·
A closeup shows the badge of an RCMP uniform
The RCMP says one person died after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning. (CBC)

The RCMP said it responded to the scene at 7 a.m. between the Bay Roberts and North River exits. 

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. They were the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The RCMP's traffic analyst is investigating, along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

The RCMP was assisted by Bay Roberts Fire Rescue and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

