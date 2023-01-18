72-year-old man dead after Veterans Memorial Highway crash

A 72-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Harbour Grace on Tuesday.

Police say two SUVs collided in the afternoon after one of them crossed the centre line and hit the other one head-on.

A man and woman from one vehicle were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man who was killed was the only person in the other vehicle.

Police say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy and the investigation is continuing.

The highway was closed between Danny Cleary Drive and Cathedral Street in Harbour Grace, on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

