1 dead in crash between SUV, school bus on Veterans Memorial Highway

Police say the driver of an SUV that crashed with a school bus on Veterans Memorial Highway has died.

The passenger in the SUV has been taken to hospital, but that person's injuries are not known at this time.

The RCMP says it is not aware of any reported injuries to the 12 students onboard the school bus or the driver of the bus.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash that had shut the section of the highway between Makinsons and Roaches Line.

An RCMP traffic analyst is en route to the crash site.

