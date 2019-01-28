One man killed in weekend crash on Veterans Memorial Highway

Police say one man died in a head-on crash with another vehicle on Veterans Memorial Highway early Sunday morning.

Just after 3:00 a.m., Harbour Grace RCMP closed the road between the Tilton and Harbour Grace exits, asking drivers to proceed with caution and to expect significant delays.

Police reopened the road a few hours later.

From the Harbour Grace RCMP:<br><br>Please be advised that Route 75, between the Harbour Grace & Tilton turnoffs has now been re-opened. The RCMP would like to thank the public for their co-operation.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@CBCNL

CBC called the RCMP several times to attempt to confirm the fatal crash. Police sent an email Monday morning to CBC, confirming the fatality.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.