One man killed in weekend crash on Veterans Memorial Highway
Police say one man died in a head-on crash with another vehicle on Veterans Memorial Highway early Sunday morning.
Just after 3:00 a.m., Harbour Grace RCMP closed the road between the Tilton and Harbour Grace exits, asking drivers to proceed with caution and to expect significant delays.
Police reopened the road a few hours later.
From the Harbour Grace RCMP:

Please be advised that Route 75, between the Harbour Grace & Tilton turnoffs has now been re-opened. The RCMP would like to thank the public for their co-operation.
CBC called the RCMP several times to attempt to confirm the fatal crash. Police sent an email Monday morning to CBC, confirming the fatality.