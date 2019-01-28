Skip to Main Content
One man killed in weekend crash on Veterans Memorial Highway

RCMP closed the road early Sunday morning, between the Tilton and Harbour Grace exits.
CBC News ·
RCMP say one man died in a head-on collision Sunday. (CBC)

Police say one man died in a head-on crash with another vehicle on Veterans Memorial Highway early Sunday morning. 

Just after 3:00 a.m., Harbour Grace RCMP closed the road between the Tilton and Harbour Grace exits, asking drivers to proceed with caution and to expect significant delays. 

Police reopened the road a few hours later.

CBC called the RCMP several times to attempt to confirm the fatal crash. Police sent an email Monday morning to CBC, confirming the fatality.

