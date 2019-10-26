'Very, very lucky' no major injuries after Veterans Memorial Highway crash near Makinsons

A witness told CBC News the crash happened when a small black car attempted to pass several vehicles. (Submitted)

Traffic is moving again after police, paramedics and firefighters responded to a Saturday morning crash on Veterans Memorial Highway near Makinsons and Roaches Line.

The driver of a small black car attempting to pass other vehicles lost control, a witness told CBC News.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a truck overturned on its roof.

Fire captain Matthew Moore of the Bay De Grave Regional Fire Department said no one was seriously injured in the crash. Neither driver had any passengers.

Rick Edmunds is the fire chief in nearby Bay Roberts. He did not respond to the crash but told CBC News he'd heard details because one of his volunteer firefighters was driving the truck that flipped.

"The amount of damage, it's unreal. From looking at the vehicles you'd figure for sure there was fatalities," he said.

"I'm telling you, very, very lucky."

⚠️ RCMP police officers are on the scene of a motor vehicle collision on the Veteran's Memorial Highway. One person has been sent to hospital. Motorists are asked to exercise caution. ⚠️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@RCMPNL

Edmunds said the firefighter was sent to hospital with a few cuts. He was examined and released.

Veterans Memorial Highway has seen several grisly accidents over the years, which led to calls for the construction of passing lanes.

Passing lanes were built during summer 2019. A witness told CBC the crash happened at the end of a passing lane, as the two lanes merge into one.

