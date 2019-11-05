Veterans get free parking in St. John's with specialized licence plate

In the lead-up to Remembrance Day, the city of St. John's is offering free parking to veterans at all of its metered spots.

The free parking will apply to vehicles with the veterans licence plates from Monday Nov. 4 until the end of Nov. 11.

Coun. Debbie Hanlon said she applauds the city's decision, but wishes it was adopted year-round.

"I'd like to see veterans that have the veterans licence plates be able to park in our city for free at all times," Hanlon said at Monday night's council meeting, adding that's a motion she will ask the committee of the whole to review.

The free parking initiative will apply to city-owned metered spaces, as well as the PayByPhone area on Harbour Drive.

It does not apply to privately-owned lots, including at hospitals or Memorial University.

There is no parking enforcement at city-owned spaces during weekends or on Nov. 11

