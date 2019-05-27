Counseling cuts will hurt families of veterans, says Peacekeepers Association

A move by the Department of Veterans Affairs to tighten access to sponsored mental health services for the family members of veterans is not a move in the right direction, according to the President of the local Canadian Peacekeepers Veterans Association.

"There was a knee-jerk reaction at Veterans Affairs because of the pressure," said Woodrow French. "And then they started to tighten up the rules with regards to families participating in psychological help."

The change comes two years after Christopher Garnier, a convicted killer in Nova Scotia, received post-traumatic stress disorder counselling for the murder he committed — because he was the son of a former soldier.

French said the old system helped both veterans and their families deal with the psychological aspect of being in the military, as the job can leave a lasting impact.

"Not only did we serve, but our families served with us," French said. "Because in my particular case, I was in Germany for three years and my wife and my daughter and my young son were with me over there. And there was different challenges presented in that particular case. So I certainly have first hand knowledge of the impact."

French doesn't know of any cases where services have been denied in Newfoundland and Labrador, and hopes won't he won't have to hear of any.

"It's really critical," French said. "I still deal directly with a lot of veterans and some serving members, and it's still an issue today with regard to some of the situations, some of the living conditions."

"Psychological assistance I think is a basic need for families. Just because you get out of the military, the pain and suffering doesn't cease if you have PTSD or some type of psychological injury."