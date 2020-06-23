'Mudder got her chips': Volunteers team up to bring music, and fries, to seniors

Bridgette Richards, 84, got her chips on Tuesday thanks to St. John's-based tech company Verafin. (Katie Breen/CBC)

A St. John's-based tech company brought the goods to the Bonaventure Retirement Home on Tuesday, and a popular food truck to deliver it.

Staff at Verafin, which develops programs to identify and halt financial crimes, enlisted Ziggy Peelgood's — a staple food truck for the downtown and Churchill Square areas — to serve up french fries for residents of the personal care home.

They even brought their own band, all situated outside with ample physical distancing space.

Scott Maloney, a Verafin manager and member of the Veracares committee, said organizers were moved by a prior CBC story in which a resident said her wish was for a plate of chips when the COVID-19 pandemic was over.

"We heard about this and we jumped to the task. Ziggy's was on board. So we figured we'd bring some music .... and Mudder got her chips," Maloney said.

"Mudder," as she's known by Verain employees, 84-year-old Bridgette Richards. Richards spoke with CBC News in early June about life inside a personal-care home during COVID-19, and restrictions on visits from family and friends.

Staff at the Bonaventure Retirement Home in St. John's made sure there was ample physical distancing space on Tuesday for residents to enjoy some live music and a plate of chips. (Katie Breen/CBC)

On Tuesday, Richards was delighted to have her wish granted.

"It was good. It's a break. It's a break from inside. It was good and the food is good. I enjoyed the chips," Richards said.

"I enjoy all this. It was good, and it was good that you did it. Thank you very much."

Richards is no stranger to Verafin, according to Maloney.

"We've been calling her ['Mudder'] for years. We have a pretty good relationship with Bonaventure. We come down here four or five times a year for different events," said Maloney.

"It's a lot of fun. We really enjoy coming here and helping out the seniors."

Regulation change

Earlier this month, the provincial government eased public health restrictions involving long-term care and nursing homes.

The change means one family member is now allowed to step foot inside the facilities for visitation. The change came three months after the government put a stop to in-person visits, without a window as a barrier, to help protect the highest-risk population from COVID-19.

Verafin partnered with Ziggy Peelgood's on Tuesday to serve french fries for residents at the Bonaventure Retirement Home in St. John's. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Richards said it was difficult to pick just one family member, but has had a steady stream of family come through to see her through the facility's window in the last number of weeks.

"Just to make sure I'm still here," she said with a laugh.

Some came from as far away as Grand Falls-Windsor, roughly 400 kilometres west of St. John's.

"I found it hard to pick one, because I've got a few too many."

