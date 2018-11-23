How a little money will go a long way — and offer a chill vibe — at the Perlin Centre

Cheers, chants and clapping erupted this week when the Perlin Centre in St. John's won $10,000 to create a sensory room that its 75 clients — who are adults with intellectual disabilities — can use when they just need a quiet space to go.

"It's huge," says Gary King, who is program director for the Perlin Centre.

"When you get, as I say a shot in the arm, you get $10,000 to take an idea and bring it to another level."

The Perlin Centre, which is owned and operated by the Vera Perlin Society, is one of 50 "small ideas" category winners in the Aviva Community Fund contest. Winners were selected via an online vote.

Two other groups from Newfoundland and Labrador were also awarded a $10,000 grant.

St. Peter's Elementary in Upper Island Cove will use the money to help build a playground, and Allied Youth of Newfoundland and Labrador will offer public speaking and leadership opportunities to teens.

A place to chill out

King said the Perlin Centre offers a structured day program that includes arts, computers, theatre, home skills and many clients are at the facility Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Sometimes [our clients] just need five minutes to themselves, a place where they can go and pick up a nice book, sit down on a nice couch [with] mood lighting," said King.

"A place where you can just go in and relax and when they feel like they're OK and go back with [their] peers."

All of the arts are celebrated at the Perlin Centre, and that includes karaoke. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The day the win was announced, various programs were in full swing —many clients were carefully crafting art pieces, and there was even an early Christmas karaoke session.

King said the Perlin Centre is crucial because many supports for people with intellectual disabilities dry up as adults.

This is some of the artwork on display at the Perlin Centre. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

"Certain supports, it's a little tougher to get as you get older. That's where we try to come in," he said.

"We can't support everybody, but we try to support the people that we can."

