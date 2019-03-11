Graham Veitch 1st-degree murder trial to begin in St. John's

The trial for a man accused of killing his mother's partner is scheduled to begin Monday morning in St. John's.

Graham Veitch is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old David Collins.

Collins, who was a pharmacist, died after being attacked in a home he shared with Veitch's mother in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove on Dec. 18, 2016.

In addition to the murder charge, Veitch is also charged with assaulting his mother and brother with a hammer, assaulting a police officer, stealing a vehicle and evading police.

Veitch, who is now 21, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He has been determined fit to stand trial on first-degree murder, despite lawyer Mark Gruchy describing Veitch as "not well" after a court appearance in October 2017.

The trial starts at 10 o'clock Monday at Supreme Court.