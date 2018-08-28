Change in vehicle registration reminders misses the mark with some

Service NL says the Motor Registration Division has discontinued sending vehicle registration renewal reminders by mail effective April 30, 2018.

David Winter of St. John's says he would have expected to receive something in the mail at least about a policy change which will now have the division reminding people of their registration expiry dates by email.

"We felt quite strongly that the provincial government should have let everybody know, who's going to have their drivers license renewed or the vehicles renewed, that this new policy was coming into effect somehow in writing," Winter told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Winter and his wife were listening to an interview on CBC Radio with Dan Meades who was dumbfounded to learn the ticket for expired vehicle registration is $250, but even more that expiration reminders are no longer sent by regular mail.

Service NL says it's saving money by discontinuing mailed reminders. Approximately $460,000 a year, according to an email from ServiceNL.

They say it's the responsibility of the driver to make sure their vehicle is registered.

David Winter says he wouldn't have known about the new vehicle registration reminder policy if he hadn't been listening to a CBC Radio interveiw about a man who was ticketed because of it. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

"The date of expiry is printed on the registration sticker and licence. However, as a way to help members of the public remember their renewal date, MRD now offers the option for individuals to align their vehicle's registration expiry date to their month of birth," the statement reads.

"This can be completed at any MRD or government service centre office throughout the province at the time of renewal."

New policy, new frustrations

Winter says he always gets his registration reminders by mail, and he too would have gotten the hefty ticket if it weren't for hearing Meades' interview. He is unsatisfied with the way Service NL hadn't made a better effort to inform the public of their policy changes.

"Any other organization that you deal with who's going to change their policy on how they bill you gives you an option to either opt in to having your bills and stuff sent online or have it come in paper," Winter said.

"That option wasn't given to anybody in the province as far as I can tell."

Service NL said it went through great effort to get the word out, including "notices sent to 50,000 clients during last mail-out in March; posters sent to government service centres and municipal offices throughout the province; news release; social media shareables and regular reminders on Twitter …" among other ways.

Service NL says they are no longer issuing reminders to the public about expiring vehicle registration, a policy that changed in April. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

According to the statement, seniors organizations, Wedgewood Insurance, Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador, the RNC and RCMP have also helped get the message out.

It is clear, however, that the online-based media campaign still missed the mark with some members of the public.

Winter is now using the government website, and has registered his email to get the updates, but added "the fact is, if you didn't know you had to do it, you wouldn't do it."

