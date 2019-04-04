Vehicle veers into median and flips on Team Gushue Highway in St. John's
One man has been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, say police
A man was sent to hospital after his car veered into the median and flipped over on the Team Gushue Highway in St. John's Thursday afternoon.
Accident on Team Gushue Highway near Thorburn Road exit. Vehicle travelling south veered into median and flipped. One male sent to hospital but no word on the extent of his injuries. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/bTZX0kcKVl">pic.twitter.com/bTZX0kcKVl</a>—@CStokescbc
Police got the call about the crash shortly after 12:30 p.m., said a spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
The car was headed south when it went off the road near the Thorburn Road exit.
The man driving the car was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.