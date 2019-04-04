Skip to Main Content
Vehicle veers into median and flips on Team Gushue Highway in St. John's
Updated

The car was travelling south when it veered off the road near the Thorburn Road exit, according to police.

CBC News ·
One man was sent to hospital after this car veered into the median and flipped over on the Team Gushue Highway on Thursday afternoon. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

A man was sent to hospital after his car veered into the median and flipped over on the Team Gushue Highway in St. John's Thursday afternoon.

Police got the call about the crash shortly after 12:30 p.m., said a spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The car was headed south when it went off the road near the Thorburn Road exit.

The man driving the car was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police. 

