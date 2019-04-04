Vehicle veers into median and flips on Team Gushue Highway in St. John's

A man was sent to hospital after his car veered into the median and flipped over on the Team Gushue Highway in St. John's Thursday afternoon.

Accident on Team Gushue Highway near Thorburn Road exit. Vehicle travelling south veered into median and flipped. One male sent to hospital but no word on the extent of his injuries. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/bTZX0kcKVl">pic.twitter.com/bTZX0kcKVl</a> —@CStokescbc

Police got the call about the crash shortly after 12:30 p.m., said a spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The car was headed south when it went off the road near the Thorburn Road exit.

The man driving the car was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

