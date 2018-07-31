Skip to Main Content
1 person dead, vehicle fire near Deer Lake under investigation
The fire was extinguished before spreading beyond the vehicle

Deer Lake RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate it as a sudden death. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

A vehicle fire near Deer Lake Monday afternoon is being investigated, after one person was found dead.

RCMP responded to a wooded area off of the Trans-Canada Highway just before 2 p.m.

The fire was extinguished before it could spread beyond the vehicle.

RCMP said they received assistance from provincial forestry, the Deer Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Deer Lake Ground Search and Rescue.

Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate the matter as a sudden death.

Deer Lake RCMP are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers. 

