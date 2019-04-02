Retro moose badges were a hunter's humblebrag — and they still have style

How can you dress to impress at both a downtown hipster hangout and deep in the woods hunting moose? The answer: authentic, vintage moose badges.

Think about it: how could you dress to impress at both a downtown hipster hangout and deep in the woods hunting moose? The answer: authentic, vintage moose badges.

Moose badges are issued to moose hunters in Newfoundland & Labrador by the provincial government. Badges from the 2000s onward say "Co-operating Moose Hunter," but older badges say "Successful Moose Hunter," so wearing one said something about the wearer's prowess with a rifle. Today the badges are a hot collector's item, owing to their bright colours and authentically retro design.

In the final instalment of our "Inside the Vault" series, curator Maureen Peters of The Rooms shows us a stunning collection of moose badges and shares the story of the hunting couple behind them. Peters also looks back on the artifacts featured throughout the series, and explains why everyday items from the past help us understand who we are today.

Click the video above to watch.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador