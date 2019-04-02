Get a taste of berry-picking history with this century-old jelly table

Have you ever seen (or even heard of) a jelly table? Berry pickers of today will appreciate this handy kitchen gadget from a century ago. See how it works in Part 5 of our series "Inside the Vault."

The taste of homemade jelly or jam is what drives countless berry pickers into the woods every year. The recipe for jelly or jam hasn't changed much in the past hundred years, but the gear to make it sure has.

Have you ever seen (or even heard of) a jelly table? A handmade example from a century ago is part of the History collection at The Rooms, and it has a nifty feature that many berry pickers today would appreciate.

In Part 5 of our series "Inside the Vault," curator Maureen Peters shows us how this table was used to make dessert extra-fancy. She also shows us a beautiful work of "memory art" that takes us back to the time of the jelly table, and to a location you may find familiar. Click the video above to watch.

