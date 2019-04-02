Content
Get a taste of berry-picking history with this century-old jelly table

Have you ever seen (or even heard of) a jelly table? Berry pickers of today will appreciate this handy kitchen gadget from a century ago. See how it works in Part 5 of our "Inside the Vault" series.

Why is the berry strainer on a drawer? Try to guess before watching the video

Zach Goudie · CBC News ·

How to make jelly (100 years ago): use a jelly table

The taste of homemade jelly or jam is what drives countless berry pickers into the woods every year. The recipe for jelly or jam hasn't changed much in the past hundred years, but the gear to make it sure has.

Have you ever seen (or even heard of) a jelly table? A handmade example from a century ago is part of the History collection at The Rooms, and it has a nifty feature that many berry pickers today would appreciate. 

In Part 5 of our series "Inside the Vault," curator Maureen Peters shows us how this table was used to make dessert extra-fancy. She also shows us a beautiful work of "memory art" that takes us back to the time of the jelly table, and to a location you may find familiar. Click the video above to watch.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zach Goudie

Zach Goudie is a journalist and video producer with CBC in St. John's.

