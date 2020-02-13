E-cigarette use up among N.L.'s youth, according to government numbers

Vaporizer and e-cigarette use among young students in the province is up 38 per cent over the past three years, according to the latest data from the federal government.

The Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drug Survey suggests nearly half of the province's students from Grade 7 to 12 have used vaporizers and e-cigarettes — more than any province except Saskatchewan, and well above the national average.

"We're leading the pack unfortunately," said Kevin Coady, executive director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Alliance for the Control of Tobacco.

"A couple of provinces are just a step behind us, but if you look at the national average for example, the national average for ever tried is 34 per cent, and we're at 47 per cent."

The group lobbies to keep e-cigarettes away from children. That effort includes campaigns to get government to regulate the products under the same umbrella as tobacco, and youth programming to teach students about the dangers of using e-cigarettes and related products.

"It's like the new toy on the market, not realizing where it might take them," Coady told CBC Radio's On The Go.

With recent illnesses linked to vaping use popping up across Canada and the United States, Coady said they're jumping at the opportunity to do more.

Latest effort

On Wednesday ACT, in partnership with the provincial government, launched its newest effort to keep young people from picking up vaping, but this time the group is targeting parents.

The information campaign seeks to educate adults about the risks of vaping among youth. ACT hopes it'll spark conversation with their kids.

The province kicked in $75,000 to help the group increase the frequency and duration of the campaign in order to reach more parents, but details about what it will involve are still vague.

Plans include a social media presence, webinars, billboards, and teacher-led presentations.

"We're not totally focusing on some of the diseases and some of the lung problems that have surfaced, because a lot of connection there goes to the use of cannabis, and that's a different story," Coady said.

In December, the provincial government said it would not allow cannabis vape products to be introduced in Newfoundland and Labrador, pending more research.

The government said reports of lung diseases associated with vaping need more analysis by experts to figure out the exact cause, but many of the cases involve vaping cannabis.

"But just the fact that young people want to use these vapes very regularly, and not even realizing sometimes how much nicotine is in them. The nicotine in some of the pods that you can get your hands on and use can be equal to a couple of packs of regular cigarettes."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador