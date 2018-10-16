Last stop St. John's: Cross country on bicycles raising money for kid's breakfast program

Sulaiman Hakimi and Jamil Ahmadi travelled across Canada by bike to raise money for the Breakfast Club of Canada. (Cycle for Growth/Facebook)

A fundraising duo rode their bikes just more than 6,000 kilometres to get to North Sydney, Nova Scotia where they would board the ferry to Newfoundland as part of a cross country fundraising effort for the Breakfast Club of Canada .

Jamil Ahmadi and Sulaiman Hakimi, from Quebec, had planned to sail into Argentia which would make the pedal to St. John's that much shorter. However, that plan quickly changed when the men were informed the only route running would bring them to Port Aux Basques, making the trip across Newfoundland almost 1000 kilometres instead of roughly 130 they had planned for.

"It was quite hard mentally, especially the first 25 kilometres in Port Aux Basques, super windy and we thought 'man, this is going to be very hard, this island,'" Hakimi said.

"But mother nature was very great with us and we got some good weather. Not on the last days, but we didn't have a choice. We had to take a flight from St. John's, so we had to come here."

The journey across the country was years in the making. All the team needed was the cause.

The men did some camping during their trip across Canada. (Cycle for Growth/CBC)

"Last year I decided to do it this summer, and I tried to find a partner so I asked my friend to do it with me," Hakimi told CBC News from the top of Signal Hill on Monday.

"He decided that we have to join a cause, so we found Breakfast Club of Canada."

The Breakfast Club is an organization based out of Quebec, and operates across the country helping feed 203,852 students every day in 1,598 schools, according to their website.

The pair of pals raised roughly $7,500 of their $10,000 goal for the organization so far.

Newfoundland hospitality

As the men entered Corner Brook they were offered a place to rest for the night by a local resident, only for the roommate of the kind citizen to throw the bicyclist's gear outside while the duo was out at a bar that evening.

Already facing adversity from a cross country trek, the pair pitched their tent in a park to set up camp before moving out the following day.

However, their experience of Newfoundland took a turn for the better as they drew closer to their final destination on the east coast of the province.

The men did not plan to tackle the entire island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador upon arrival in Nova Scotia for their ferry ride. (Cycle for Growth/Facebook)

A Subway restaurant employee in Whitbourne took both men in, wet from the previous leg of their journey across the province.

"It was a rainy day that day, and we're so lucky to have fell on her," said Ahmadi.

The same woman later found the men on the highway as they pushed further ahead toward St. John's.

"She stopped, she took our gear, she brought it to St. John's so we could ride faster to get here," said Hakimi.

"We are so grateful to her. She was so kind."

The two left St. John's Monday evening.

With files from Here & Now

