Skip to Main Content
Jail time, fine for Dutch passenger who caused flight diversion to Labrador
New

Jail time, fine for Dutch passenger who caused flight diversion to Labrador

A 21 year old dutch woman whose unruly behaviour caused an Air Canada flight to be diverted has to spend time in jail and pay thousands of dollars to the airline for the unplanned landing in Happy Valley Goose Bay.

Elke Van de Voort was handed 21-day sentence and must pay Air Canada $3,474

Jacob Barker · CBC News ·
21-year-old Elke Van de Voort appeared in provincial court Tuesday for a bail hearing. She was sentenced Thursday. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

A Dutch woman whose unruly behaviour diverted an Air Canada flight to Happy Valley-Goose Bay last weekend has been handed a jail sentence and a large fine.

Elke Van De Voort, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of mischief and two charges under the aeronautics act.

She was sentenced to 21 days in jail but that was reduced to 12 days with credit for time already served. She was also ordered to pay $3,474 restitution to Air Canada. 

Air Canada flight AC824 from Toronto to Amsterdam was rerouted to Goose Bay airport in the early morning of July 7.

CBC spoke with one passenger who saw police vehicles on the runway and said the diversion lasted about an hour and half. 

The Canadian Border Service Agency will be responsible for returning Van de Voort back to the Netherlands once she is released. 

About the Author

Jacob Barker

Videojournalist

Jacob Barker reports on Labrador for CBC News from Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us