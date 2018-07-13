Jail time, fine for Dutch passenger who caused flight diversion to Labrador

A Dutch woman whose unruly behaviour diverted an Air Canada flight to Happy Valley-Goose Bay last weekend has been handed a jail sentence and a large fine.

Elke Van De Voort, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of mischief and two charges under the aeronautics act.

She was sentenced to 21 days in jail but that was reduced to 12 days with credit for time already served. She was also ordered to pay $3,474 restitution to Air Canada.

Air Canada flight AC824 from Toronto to Amsterdam was rerouted to Goose Bay airport in the early morning of July 7.

CBC spoke with one passenger who saw police vehicles on the runway and said the diversion lasted about an hour and half.

The Canadian Border Service Agency will be responsible for returning Van de Voort back to the Netherlands once she is released.