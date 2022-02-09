St. Valentine, hear my prayer: Why people flock to an unusual shrine in Dublin

Father Tony MacDonald discusses the history of the altar and shrine venerating St. Valentine at the Whitefriar Street Church in Dublin. (Paul Daly)

A glance at the visitor's log of the Whitefriar Street Church in Dublin indicates that it welcomes people from near and far. Last August, I was one of them, on a trip to my old hometown.

The log shows many international visitors, such as Begoña and Marta Morales, two sisters travelling from Spain. They told me they came to pray for love at the shrine to St. Valentine.

Why is there a shrine to St. Valentine in Ireland? In the early 19th century, relics identified as belonging to Saint Valentine were exhumed from catacombs in Rome and then, in a special mass, dedicated to those young and in love.

In 1835, Father John Spratt, an Irish Carmelite priest who was then visiting Rome, so impressed Pope Gregory XVI that he was given some of the remains of Saint Valentine, including "a small vessel of blood" to bring back to Dublin.

On Nov. 10, 1836, the reliquary containing the remains arrived in Dublin. Large crowds followed the procession to the Whitefriar Street Church.

The church, dedicated to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, was consecrated in 1827 and is in the heart of Dublin. By 1840 it was too small for its congregation. The required extensions made it one of the largest in Dublin.

The Whitefriar Street Church was built in 1824, although the main entrance is now at Aungier Street in the heart of Dublin. (Paul Daly)

Following the death of Father Spratt in 1871, interest in the relics subsided. They were eventually put in storage and were only rediscovered during a major renovation in the 1950s.

An altar and shrine were commissioned, and the reliquary is now displayed on the side altar, where it is frequently visited by those looking for a blessing of their marriage, or to assist them in finding love.

Today, Valentine's Day is a highly commercialized holiday celebrating love and romance, but it has its origins in ancient Rome and a priest called Valentine. Historians struggle to verify what's true, so much of what we know comes from legends that have been passed down through the centuries.

Sisters Begoña and Marta Morales travelled from Spain to pray for love at the shrine venerating St. Valentine at the Whitefriar Street Church in Dublin. (Paul Daly)

As the legends have it

Folklore has it that Valentine took great personal risk to secretly perform marriage ceremonies for young couples during the third century. Marriage was forbidden by the emperor, Claudius II, who didn't want his soldiers to marry. He believed that married men would not be fully committed to his war effort.

A visitor at the Whitefriar Street Church in Dublin reads the history of the relics of St. Valentine at the shrine. (Paul Daly )

When Valentine's actions were discovered, he was sent to jail, and while there befriended the jailer and his blind daughter. Prior to his execution on Feb. 14, AD 269, he supposedly wrote a note to the girl and signed it "your Valentine."

Christianity was slowly taking hold in Rome, and in 496 Pope Gelasius thought to do away with the Roman festival of Lupercalia, a pagan fertility festival held on Feb. 15 dedicated to Faunas, the Roman god of agriculture and the Roman founders Romulus and Remus.

Instead, he declared Feb. 14 as St. Valentine's Day, a feast day to the martyred Valentine.

The popular notion of expressing love on that day is credited to the English poet Geoffrey Chaucer, who recorded St. Valentine's Day as a day of romantic celebration in a poem written in 1375. It continued to be promoted in works by William Shakespeare.

A poem written by Charles, the Duke of Orleans, to his wife in 1415 is thought to be the oldest known valentine still in existence.

Inside the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. The church, located in the centre of Dublin, was built in 1824, and was later expanded. (Paul Daly)

A spiritual place amid a commercial bonanza

Today, billions of dollars are spent each year on cards, chocolates, flowers and other trappings of Valentine's Day. Many members of the Catholic church express concern that with the over-commercialization of Valentine's Day, people will forget the man, the martyred Saint Valentine.

Today, Whitefriar Street Church is part of an active community complex and holds mass several times daily.

Father Tony MacDonald says there are often visitors who stay behind to discuss the relics and history of the church.

Each Feb. 14 — the feast day of St. Valentine — the reliquary is moved to the high altar. Couples, including those about to marry and those already married, can attend a special mass to ask for a blessing of their wedding rings.

Later, it is returned to the side altar, where it will be visited year-round by those seeking Valentine's aid.

The relics of St. Valentine rest at the Whitefriar Street Church in Dublin. (Paul Daly)