A romantic recipe for a stay-at-home Valentine's Day

If you had plans for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner at your favourite restaurant, you may be feeling a little broken hearted.

Restaurant dining has been suspended with the latest outbreak of COVID-19 and a move to Alert Level 5. But even though you can't go out to eat, you can still wow your sweetheart with a special meal, made right in your own kitchen.

We asked Colleen Hiscock, chef and owner of Java Jack's restaurant and gallery in Rocky Harbour, to share a simple but sumptuous recipe that's perfect for Feb. 14.

She chose Tutto Mare, or "everything from the sea" in Italian.

Recipe for a Stay-At-Home Valentine's Day CBC News Newfoundland Video 2:29 Chef Colleen Hiscock shares her recipe for Tutto Mare, a simple seafood linguine you can make at home 2:29

In a nutshell (clam shell?) it's a seafood linguine, with some colourful veggies and white wine. You can use almost any kind of pasta you have in the cupboard, and almost any seafood you have in the fridge or freezer.

Hiscock's detailed recipe is outlined below. We also cooked it up in, um, the CBC test kitchen (purely for research purposes). For some visual instruction and inspiration, follow along with the video above.

Stay safe, and bon appetit!

Tutto Mare

Ingredients:

Dried pasta (100g)

White wine (1/4 cup)

Carrot, diced (1/2 cup)

Onion, diced (1/2 cup)

Tomatoes, chopped (1/2 cup)

Mushrooms, sliced (1/2 cup)

Garlic, chopped (2 tsp)

Olive oil (3 tbsp)

Mixed seafood; scallops, shrimp, mussels, cod, lobster... (1.5 cups)

Parsley, finely chopped (3 tbsp)

Veg stock/shellfish stock (1/4 cup)

Directions:

Boil water, add a little salt. Add Linguine and cook until al dente. Strain, toss with a little

olive oil and set aside Heat olive oil in a large frying pan and saute onion and carrot until soft Add mushrooms and garlic Lower heat and cook until liquid evaporates, 2-3 minutes Add white wine and reduce for 4-5 minutes Add tomatoes, simmer for 5-7 minutes Add seafood and simmer for 3-4 minutes until seafood is cooked Add the linguine and toss to heat Taste and season with salt and pepper Plate and garnish with a few shavings of Parmigiano Reggiano and a little parsley. Enjoy!!