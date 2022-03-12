Fundraising effort underway to get St. John's man's parents and friends to N.L. from Ukraine

Valentine Tymokhin left Ukraine 17 years ago and hasn't been back. Now, he's trying to help his parents leave as well. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

Valentine Tymokhin left Ukraine for Newfoundland and Labrador 17 years ago, and now he's helping his parents and two friends do the same.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine pushes on, Tymokhin's parents Larisa and Fedor — who are both in their 60s — have been forced to seek refuge from the war. Russian forces invaded their hometown of Bilhorod-Dnistrovs'kyi on March 1.

The fighting continues to rage on Saturday, the war's 17th day, as Russian forces attack the port city of Mariupol and continue to fight on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

With the help of friends, Tymokhin is raising money to get his parents and friends to the province. He said things have been difficult since the invasion began.

"I'm lucky to be here," said Tymokhin, who hasn't returned to his home country since leaving nearly two decades ago.

"I was always on the phone, could barely sleep, always talking to my mom, always trying to take care of this or that, give them direction."

Tymokhin, who is a Canadian citizen living and working in St. John's, said sirens haved echoed throughout his hometown every two or three hours, forcing his parents to seek shelter in basements and wait out the uncertainty.

Moving on from Ukraine

Tymokhin's parents have evacuated their home, but have never travelled before this point. Along with their two close friends, they crossed the border into Romania after securing a ride. On Friday morning, the group arrived at a hotel, safe from the violence playing out on what once was their doorstep. They'll stay at the hotel for a week.

"It's just not easy. Whatever you have in your life, you just have to leave behind and just go," Tymokhin said. "At the same time, you don't really have a choice."

The next step is to head to Bucharest, where they can submit the necessary information for Canadian visitor's visas, but it's uncertain how long the process will take.

Women and children are seen arriving by ferry after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing in Romania on Friday. (Stoyan Nenov/Reuters)

Tymokhin's close friend in St. John's, Jess Puddister, is helping with the logistics, but says it hasn't been an easy task.

"We sat down with my laptop and we just started going through the government website and trying to navigate," Puddister said.

"A lot of the links were leading to places that had inaccurate information. It was really challenging."

Finding a place for the group to stay had also proven to be problematic. Puddister said the situation is chaotic, but they ultimately decided a hotel will work for the time being.

Fundraising for travel

The GoFundMe campaign, set up by Puddister, is to fund the group's expenses and their journey to Canada. The campaign has raised $4,570 as of Friday afternoon, with the goal to reach $8,500.

"They're seniors on a fixed income, they don't have a lot of money," Puddister said, adding banking systems in Ukraine are shut down, making savings accounts inaccessible.

"It's just complete uncertainty, and we just felt it was really important to try and do what we could to help them."

She said it could take as long as three weeks before the visa applications are approved, at which point a flight to Canada is the final step.

Tymokhin said his parents don't know English and need his support, so St. John's is the logical step.

"Otherwise they would be lost," he said.

